Sharon Breitkreutz

WISNER — Services for Sharon J. Breitkreutz, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is handling the arrangements.
She died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at The Heritage of Fountain Point in Norfolk.
1940-2021
Sharon J. Breitkreutz was born on July 25, 1940, at her family home near Newcastle, to Burton and Marguerite (McClary) Hartman. Sharon attended first through eighth grade in a country school south of Newcastle and graduated from Newcastle High School in 1957. She attended Wayne State College and taught school for nine years.
Sharon was united in marriage to Russell Breitkreutz at the First Congregational Church in Newcastle. Sharon and Russell’s marriage of 57 years was blessed with two daughters, Laurie and Lisa. Adding to their blessings were six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Sharon and Russ raised their family on a farm north of Wisner. Sharon worked at home until her daughters were school age and then back as a secretary at Wisner-Pilger School and later at the Wisner Care Center. Sharon worked as a bookkeeper for Tom and Bob Feller for a number of years and also did substitute teaching for a number of years.
Aside from being a devoted spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Sharon enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sharon also enjoyed entertaining, baking, working in the yard, traveling with her family, playing bridge and pitch, and in later years, water painting. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Sharon was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, its D.O.R., taught Sunday school, mid-week classes and also was superintendent for Vacation Bible School.
Sharon is survived by her spouse, Russ of Wisner; daughter Laurie and Les Oswald of Wisner and family Keshia Greve, Jon and McKenzie Greve and son Cru, Kyra and Cord Schueth, Ashley Oswald and friend Steve, Abbie and Jay Nordhausen and children Ava and Lottie, Alli and Aaron Raymond and children Clara and Hugh; daughter Lisa and Randy Leinen of Harlan, Iowa, and family Morgan and Jason Lemkau and son Liam, Caitlin and Jason Eisenmann and children Breckyn and Brayden, Madelyn Bak and friend Loren, Melissa and Jared Moores and children Payton, Sloan, and Wyatt, Brooke and Adam Gau and daughter JayLee, Taylor and Michael Bos and daughter Rylee; a sister, Mildred Christensen of Elkhorn; a brother, Derwin and Alice Hartman of Elkhorn; and a sister-in-law, Joan Hartman of Laurel.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister Shirley and Ken Hammer; a sister, Madonna and Jerry Beck; brothers Fay Hartman and Galen Hartman; and a brother-in-law, Carl Christensen.