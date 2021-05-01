You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby,
Pottawattamie and Mills. In Nebraska, Thurston, Wayne, Boone,
Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,
Lancaster, Cass and Saline.

* Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Sharilyn Lemke

Sharilyn Lemke

OSMOND — A celebration of life honoring Sharilyn K. Anderson-Lemke, 72, of Osmond, who departed our world on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her residence in Osmond will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 3, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will be officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation with family present will be from 3-6 p.m. Monday, prior to the celebration of Sharilyn’s life also at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a luncheon to follow. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Sharilyn, whose family called her Sis, was born to Donald Aloise and Dorothy Anderson on Aug. 29, 1948, in Cedar County. Her family later moved to a farm between Madison and Battle Creek. She attended the Little Red School House and Fairview Country School through eighth grade. She then attended Battle Creek High School where she graduated valedictorian of the class of 1966, balancing out the academic career of her future husband.

Sharilyn went to Wayne State College, graduating in 1969 with a degree in education with an emphasis in home economics and physical education.

She married Gary Lemke, her high school sweetheart, on April 19, 1969. They have been a couple for 57 years. In the fall of 1969,  they moved to Osmond to begin their teaching careers. Sharilyn was a life-long educator, teaching home economics and physical education for five years, proctoring exams and registering extended campus classes for Northeast Community College, teaching GED classes, and subbing at Osmond and other area schools.

Besides education, community and family were very important to Sharilyn. She was a member of the Women’s Club, the Lively Lassies Extension Club and the Ladies Guild. Sharilyn was active with 4-H; she judged for numerous area fairs and served as a 4-H leader for her grandchildren.

Family, especially her children and grandchildren, was the center of her world. Sharilyn and Gary are well known for making many trips to watch their grandchildren’s activities and performances. It was not out of the question for them to drive six hours round trip for a 15-minute science fair or concert, or 15 second track event. She also baked and decorated over 50 birthday cakes for her grandchildren as well as many more for friends and family (that’s a lot of frosting). Sharilyn and Gary also started the tradition of hosting a family vacation in Branson, Mo., that has resulted in 24 trips in 19 years.

Sharilyn’s home reflects her hobbies of gardening, baking, and her collections of cookbooks and chicken décor. To many children of Osmond, Sharilyn was known as the “flower lady.”

Sharilyn is survived by husband, Gary; daughter Melissa Lemke-Elznic and husband Jason of Winside, and their children Kassian Rye and Connor and his wife, Rachel; daughter Michelle Lemke-Mohling and husband Ryan of Lincoln, and their children Merrick and Sena; her brother, Rodney Anderson and wife Jeanette of Creighton; and sister-in-law Connie Anderson of Newman Grove.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Dorothy, and her brother Eldon.

Memorials will be designated by the family and will include the Osmond Community Ambulance and other organizations that impacted Sharilyn’s life. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Marilyn Schroeter

Marilyn Schroeter

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Marilyn L. Schroeter, 86, of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove, with the Rev. Jacquelyn Samway officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity West Cemetery, Newman Grove.

Tom McCright

Tom McCright

WAYNE — Services for Tom E. McCright, 94, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Francine Wolff

Francine Wolff

NORFOLK — Services for Francine Wolff, 57, of Norfolk,will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will be officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.

Norma Napier

Norma Napier

CLEARWATER — Services for Norma J. Napier, 92, of Ewing are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Roland Beran

Roland Beran

YANKTON — Services for Roland R. “Rollie” Beran, 94, of Yankton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery in Crofton with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 31.

Alfred Filips

Alfred Filips

CROFTON — Services for Alfred W. Filips, 90, of Crofton will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion…

LaVonne Degaillez

LaVonne Degaillez

NORFOLK — LaVonne (Rahder) Degaillez was born May 18, 1921, in Norfolk to Peter John and Elizabeth Meyer Rahder. She married Eugene Degaillez and was the proud mother of five children; Richard, Chuck, Jodi, Diane and Doug.

Ray Weaver Jr.

Ray Weaver Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Ray P. Weaver Jr., 82, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

