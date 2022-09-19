Shari Stonacek

LINCOLN — Services for Shari R. Stonacek, 57, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Luke Schnake will officiate. Graveside services will be at Yankee Hill Cemetery in Lincoln.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church in Lincoln.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1965-2022
She went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 with her family by her side at The Monarch by Eastmont in Lincoln after a 3½ year battle with kidney cancer. The service will livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Shari Renee Stonacek is survived by her loving spouse of 36 years, Troy Stonacek, and their seven beloved children: Justin (Rachel) Stonacek and their children, Landon and Maria of Omaha; Joslin (Eli) Cecava and their daughters, Vivian, Mabel and Reba of Lincoln; Jasmin (Jordan) Kunz and their daughter, Scottlyn Kunz of Grand Island; Jaidin Stonacek; Jedmin Stonacek; Jaclin Stonacek and Joycin Stonacek, all of Lincoln; parents Harry Sr. and Mary Watson of Lincoln; parents-in-law Bill (Sharon) Stonacek of Pierce; brothers Larry (Diane) Watson of Elkhorn, Gary Watson of Lincoln, Harry Jr. (Morgan) Watson of Lincoln, Barry (Abby) Watson of Salt Lake City, Utah; brother-in-law Todd (Linda) Stonacek of Pierce; sister-in-law Shannon (Byron) Wragge of Pierce; aunts Loretta Dollen, Ramona (Jeff) Watson, Merna (Greg) Driewer and Linda Watson; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Esther Sackshewsky, David and Mercedes Watson, and aunts and uncles Judy and Ken Hewitt, Joan Blum and Daryl Watson.
A luncheon will follow the funeral and preced the burial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.