WAUSA — Services for Shari Johnson, 60, Minneapolis, Minn., formerly of Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in parish cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
She died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Minnesota.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1959-2019
Shari Lee Johnson, daughter of Dale and Arlyce (Carlson) Johnson, was born Feb. 8, 1959, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond. She grew up in Wausa and was confirmed at Thabor Lutheran Church. Shari graduated from Wausa Public School in 1977, and later Nettleton School of Business. Her professional life in retail and marketing spanned throughout the nation.
Shari is survived by her daughter, Nicole Hartzer and fiancé, DeVondre Campbell of Atlanta, Ga.; her grandchildren, A’Mari, A’Vaya and DeVondre Jr. of Atlanta; a sister, Kathy (Stan) Carlow of Firth; a brother, Mike (Robbi) Johnson of Wausa; and many other family members and friends. Also grieving is Shari’s beloved black lab, Ozzie.
She was preceded in death by her parents.