Sharalyn Beckman

ORD — Sharalyn “Sherry” Beckman, 80, Ord, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
A private service will be set at a later time. Ord Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Sharalyn “Sherry” Beckman was born to Marvin and Evelyn (Flesner) James on Jan. 20, 1940, in Norfolk, where she grew up and later graduated from Battle Creek High School.
After graduating, Sherry was united in marriage to Vernon Ray Beckman on Dec. 13, 1959. She was employed by various employers in the Norfolk area.
Vern and Sherry farmed in Pilger for several years. In 1976, the family moved to Benkelman. In 1979, she and her family opened and operated Circle “B” Restaurant and Lounge and later the Motor Lodge until retirement in 1999. In 2014, Sherry relocated to Ord to be closer to family.
She is survived by her loving family: daughters Victoria Kozak and spouse Larry of Fort Collins, Colo., Linda McKain and spouse Gary of Benkelman, Sandra Dugger and spouse Troy of Susanville, Calif., Tracy Ries and spouse Richard of Ord and Pamela Tyson of Fort Morgan, Colo.; a sister, Kathy (Jim) Wilkinson; and a brother, Bob (Diana) James of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and many other family members and close friends.
Preceding her in death were her loving spouse of over 48 years, Vernon Beckman; her parents, Marvin and Evelyn James; in-laws William and Emma Beckman; her sister Beverly Norris; and a sister-in-law, Charlotte Schlender.
In lieu of usual remembrances, it is suggested that memorials be given in Sherry’s name to Grandview Assisted Living in Ord.