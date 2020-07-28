Sharalyn Beckman

Sharalyn Beckman

ORD — Sharalyn “Sherry” Beckman, 80, Ord, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

A private service will be set at a later time. Ord Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

———

Sharalyn “Sherry” Beckman was born to Marvin and Evelyn (Flesner) James on Jan. 20, 1940, in Norfolk, where she grew up and later graduated from Battle Creek High School.

After graduating, Sherry was united in marriage to Vernon Ray Beckman on Dec. 13, 1959. She was employed by various employers in the Norfolk area.

Vern and Sherry farmed in Pilger for several years. In 1976, the family moved to Benkelman. In 1979, she and her family opened and operated Circle “B” Restaurant and Lounge and later the Motor Lodge until retirement in 1999. In 2014, Sherry relocated to Ord to be closer to family.

She is survived by her loving family: daughters Victoria Kozak and spouse Larry of Fort Collins, Colo., Linda McKain and spouse Gary of Benkelman, Sandra Dugger and spouse Troy of Susanville, Calif., Tracy Ries and spouse Richard of Ord and Pamela Tyson of Fort Morgan, Colo.; a sister, Kathy (Jim) Wilkinson; and a brother, Bob (Diana) James of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and many other family members and close friends.

Preceding her in death were her loving spouse of over 48 years, Vernon Beckman; her parents, Marvin and Evelyn James; in-laws William and Emma Beckman; her sister Beverly Norris; and a sister-in-law, Charlotte Schlender.

In lieu of usual remembrances, it is suggested that memorials be given in Sherry’s name to Grandview Assisted Living in Ord.

Tags

In other news

Don Maybon and Sandy Maybon

Don Maybon and Sandy Maybon

MADISON — Memorial services for former Madison Mayor Donald G. “Don” Maybon, 80, and Sandra M. “Sandy” Maybon, 80, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Inurnment will be at 2:30 …

David Meier

COLERIDGE — Graveside services for David Meier, 78, Ava, Mo., formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.

Bradley Winter

Bradley Winter

Bradley Ayres Dickson Winter, athlete, scholar and outdoorsman, was killed in a motorcycle crash on July 21, 2020. He was just 17 miles from home and enjoyed a beautiful ride on a beautiful day.

Sharalyn Beckman

Sharalyn Beckman

ORD — Sharalyn “Sherry” Beckman, 80, Ord, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Wanda Glaze

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Wanda J. Glaze, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Doug Shelton will officiate.

Alice Gatzemeyer

NEWCASTLE — Private services for Alice L. Gatzemeyer, 65, Newcastle, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle. The Rev. Andy Sohm will officiate with burial in the Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.

Elroy Hefner

Elroy Hefner

COLERIDGE — Services for former Nebraska State Sen. Elroy M. Hefner, 96, Coleridge, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge. Military rites will be conducted by Colerid…

Lucille Luedke

Lucille Luedke

WISNER — Services for Lucille Luedke, 91, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate.

Donald Maybon and Sandy Maybon

MADISON — Memorial service for former Madison Mayor Donald G. “Don” Maybon, 80, and Sandra M. “Sandy” Maybon, 80, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Inurnment will be at 2:30 p…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-