Shannon Temme

PETERSBURG — Services for Shannon L. Temme, 33, Kearney, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Revs. Robert Barnhill and Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
She died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials will be used to establish an education fund for Shannon and Matt’s children, Eliana and Creighton.