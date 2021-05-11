Shane Bright

Services for Shane C. Bright, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, at North Heartland Community Church, 4800 Northwest 88th St., in Kansas City, Mo.
Visitation with the family will begin a half hour before the service.
1971-2021
Shane Christopher Bright was born in Creighton on Aug. 7, 1971, to Christine Ann Masat and Larry Allen Bright. He passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, from a one-vehicle accident. He was in his Mini Cooper that he loved to drive.
He attended schools in Wausa, Plainview, Neligh and Grand Island at Dodge Elementary, West Lawn Elementary and was a graduate of Grand Island Central Catholic in 1989. He was a Math Counts winner, in Honor Society, band and was an honor scholar with the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
He started his career in food services, working for Little Kings, then Wendy’s, both in Grand Island. He then joined the Concord Enterprises of Lincoln. He was the general manager for many years for Concord group that owned Applebee’s. He became an area director for Applebee’s, covering St. Joseph, Mo., Emporia, Kan., and Manhattan, Kan. He then became a general manager of the Cheesecake Factory on the Plaza in Kansas City.
He became an entrepreneur when he opened MOXIE on North Oak Street in Kansas City. He then took another big step and purchased the Brass Rail Sports Bar & Restaurant at 152/N Brighton in Kansas City in 2008. He spent the last 13 years as owner/operator of that business.
He was married in Omaha in 1991. Three children were born to that union: Natalie, Andrew and Alex.
On June 26, 2015, he married Lisa Pratt in Moab, Utah. She was his partner in everything they did.
Survivors include his spouse, Lisa; his parents, Chris and Bob Peterson; brother Eric Bright; sisters Angie Roman and Wendy Berkemann; children Natalie Bright, Andrew Bright, Alex Bright, Alex Pratt, Jake Pratt and Samantha Pratt; many aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; cousins; his five furbabies, Max, Pootie, Buster, Timmie and Teddy; and his Brass Rail family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Bright; his grandparents, Aubyn Masat, James and Barbara Bright; and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in his name. Mail may be sent to the family at 1003 Northwest 112 Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155.