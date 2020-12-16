SNYDER — Services for Seth Hasemann, 32, Snyder, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. The Rev. Keith Rezac will officiate with burial and last call by the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department at the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the Snyder Fireman’s Ballroom.
He died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Memorials may be made to the Snyder Volunteer Firemen. Stokely Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1988-2020
The funeral will be live streamed at the Snyder Fireman’s Ballroom and on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome.
Seth Davis Hasemann was born on Aug. 9, 1988, to Gary and Lowene (Smeal) Hasemann in Fremont. He grew up in Snyder and was a 2007 graduate of West Point Central Catholic High School. He was a part of the Fremont Wresting Club and the Cuming County 4-H Cutters.
Seth attended Pratt College in Kansas, Western Oklahoma State in Altus, Okla., and Hastings College. He was the owner and operator of Rockan Bar H, which specialized in metal fabrication.
Seth was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church and the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department.
From an early age, Seth found a love for horses and rodeos. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, Nebraska Rope Horse Association and Mid-States Rodeo Association.
Seth was dedicated to his craft of calf roping and team roping. Seth and his horses won many awards together this including the AQHYA 2005 Youth Reserve World Champion in heeling and also the AQHYA Ohio Congress heading champion. In 2007, Seth and his favorite horse, Rock, won third in heeling at the AQHYA World Show.
Survivors include his parents, Gary and Lowene Hasemann of Snyder; a brother, Cory of Omaha; his grandmother, Ardath Smeal of West Point, formerly of Snyder; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dog, Bo.
Seth was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin and Corrine Hasemann and Donald Smeal; an uncle, Delwin Smeal; and his favorite horse, Rock.
Lunch at the Snyder Fireman’s Ballroom will follow the burial.