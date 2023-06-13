Scott Trofholz

AINSWORTH — Scott R. Trofholz, 58, of Ainsworth died Monday, June 12, 2023, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth. Per the request of the deceased, there will be no services.
ALBION — Services for Deloris D. Rutten, 88, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn “Mickey” Hopkins, 84, of Laurel are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Kayli Coffman, 31, of Yankton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
AINSWORTH — Services for Lydia I. Greder, 74, Johnstown, will be on Tuesday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals is in c…
ATKINSON — Services for Larry Easton, 82, Atkinson, will be Wednesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
CREIGHTON — Services for Donald A. Mauer, 88, of Plainview will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton with burial at St. Paul’s/St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Plainview. Military rites will be held by American Legion Post # 148.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Elsa Gloe, 88, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terry Buol. Burial will take place at Osmond City Cemetery, rural Osmond.