 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scott Trofholz

AINSWORTH — Scott R. Trofholz, 58, of Ainsworth died Monday, June 12, 2023, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth. Per the request of the deceased, there will be no services.

Tags

In other news

Deloris Rutten

Deloris Rutten

ALBION — Services for Deloris D. Rutten, 88, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Albion.

Marilyn Hopkins

Marilyn Hopkins

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn “Mickey” Hopkins, 84, of Laurel are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Kayli Coffman

Kayli Coffman

NIOBRARA — Services for Kayli Coffman, 31, of Yankton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

Lydia Greder

Lydia Greder

AINSWORTH — Services for Lydia I. Greder, 74, Johnstown, will be on Tuesday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Caroline Baumann

Caroline Baumann

NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals is in c…

Larry Easton

Larry Easton

ATKINSON — Services for Larry Easton, 82, Atkinson, will be Wednesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

Donald Mauer

Donald Mauer

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald A. Mauer, 88, of Plainview will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton with burial at St. Paul’s/St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Plainview. Military rites will be held by American Legion Post # 148.

Ruth Bichlmeier

Ruth Bichlmeier

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk.

Elsa Gloe

Elsa Gloe

OSMOND — Services for Elsa Gloe, 88, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terry Buol. Burial will take place at Osmond City Cemetery, rural Osmond.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara