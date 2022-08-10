Scott Nelson

LINDSAY — Services for Scott D. Nelson, 46, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in Shell Creek Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1976-2022
Scott passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at City of Hope Medical Center in Duarte, Calif., surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with leukemia.
Scott David Nelson was born Jan. 31, 1976, in Albion to Verdell and Joan (Bennett) Nelson. He was raised in Newman Grove and graduated from Newman Grove Public School in 1994.
Scott attended Central Community College in Columbus, where he played basketball and received an associate degree in agriculture. After graduation, he returned to the family farm, working alongside his father and grandfather raising corn, soybeans, cattle and hogs. Scott also worked at Beller Feedlot for many years. He was a member of Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church and was currently serving on the Newman Grove School Board.
Scott married the love of his life, Kristin Didier, on June 5, 2010, in Negril, Jamaica. They built a life together on their farm north of Newman Grove with their five children.
When Scott was not dedicating his time to raising his crops or livestock or advocating for agriculture, you could find him tossing a ball around with his kids, coaching their little league teams or attending the sporting events of not only his kids, but his nieces and nephews. His comments could always be heard in the crowd.
Scott was a graduate of the Nebraska LEAD (XXX) Program and took pride in sharing his story with others. Scott was very active and dedicated to his community and wanted to see it succeed.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Kristin of Newman Grove; children, Cody, 22, Griffin, 11, Everett, 9, Bennett, 7, and Emmarie, 5, all of Newman Grove; parents Joan and Verdell of Newman Grove; his brother, Mitchell (Beverly) Nelson of Albion and children Katie (Christian) Williams, Brady (Sarah) Nelson and Jackson; brother Steve (Chellee) Nelson of Schuyler and children Logan, Gavin and Rylan; brother Paul (Erin) Nelson of Omaha and children Ava, Adalyn and Ivy; in-laws Jeff and Mary Didier of Schuyler; brother-in-law Clint (Amy) Didier of Bellwood and children Hunter, Hadley and Harper; brother-in-law Clay (Adrianne) Didier of Madison and children Luke and Leah; and many other family members and an unbelievable amount of friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Boyd and Mary Emma Bennett and DeLayne and Verna Belle Nelson; and aunt Janis Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.