CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, of Center will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the community center. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Scott died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha surrounded by his family.
Family requests casual attire be worn to the service.