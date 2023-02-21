CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, Center, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Creighton Community Center, 408 Rice St., in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the community center.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1953-2023
Scott died peacefully Thursday, Feb, 16, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, surrounded by his family. Family requests casual attire be worn to the service.
Scott L. McManigal, son of Gifford “Bub” McManigal and Shirley Glover, was born Dec. 3, 1953, in Bloomfield. He graduated from Creighton High School in Creighton.
On May 19, 1975, Scott was united in marriage to Vickie Fry at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. They were blessed with three children, Torie, Taylor and Shelby.
Scott lived in the Creighton and Center areas throughout his lifetime and worked various construction jobs. His most memorable jobs were starting McDart Construction with Mike Dartman and working for West Hodson for the last 20 years.
Throughout his days as a mason, lumberman, builder, salesman and all things ready-mix, Scott left his mark on many people and projects, which is truly amazing. You couldn’t go 40 miles in any direction from Creighton and not see a place, project, farm, street or building that Scott wasn’t part of. His knowledge has been and will continue to be passed down for generations to come.
Scott enjoyed all aspects of being outside. He loved his garden, flowers, and mowing his yard. He enjoyed being at the river fishing, boating, and drinking with family and friends.
Scott loved it when people would stop by to enjoy a beer and share stories in the garage or on the back patio. He cherished the time he spent with his family. Whether it be chopping wood, fishing, or completing home projects, those are the memories that will stay with them forever.
Scott was a member of Creighton Faith United Church and Center UCC.
Scott is survived by his spouse, Vickie of Center; children Torie (Travis) Steinkraus of Atkinson, Taylor (Elizabeth) McManigal of Hubbard and Shelby (Alex) Bonner of Battle Creek; three grandchildren, Madisyn and Bryce Steinkraus and Jaxtyn Bonner; siblings Steve (Annie) McManigal, Susan McManigal (James Brown), Sheri (Pat) Wintz and Syndee (Jim) West; brother-in-law Dean Overholt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bub and Shirley; parents-in-law Clark and Harriet Fry; sister Sandi Overholt; and infant brother Sam McManigal.
If anyone has memories of Scott to share at the service, please send them to Pastor Cathy Cole.