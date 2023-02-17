CREIGHTON — Services for Scott McManigal, 69, Center, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Scott McManigal died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
STANTON — Services for Gilbert “Gib” Morfeld, 92, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Army National Guard Honor Guard…
MADISON —Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NIOBRARA — Services for Elmer Goodteacher, 74, Aurora, Colo., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Elmer Goodteacher died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Colorado.
NORFOLK — Services for Gerald B. “Jerry” Jessen, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Gardner will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Ron Kallhoff, 78, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.
CROFTON — Arlene Steffen, 69, Crofton, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
NORFOLK — Services for Anthony “Tony” Wesseln, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Menominee with the Rev. James Keiter officiating.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Monette K. Pritchett, 65, Sioux Falls, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Monette Pritchett died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
