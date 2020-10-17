Scott Mastny

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Scott L. Mastny, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Thursday.
An additional memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Church of Christ in Anthon, Iowa.
He died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1957-2020
Scott Louis Mastny was born on Sept. 9, 1957, to Al and Betty Mastny (Stroh) in Omaha. The family moved to Norfolk in 1967 from Council Bluffs, Iowa, where his parents had a meat business. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1976. He was employed at Lynn & Al’s Grocery Stores in Norfolk and owned Groucho’s Records and Tapes with his brother, Tim. He then went to work for Lever Brothers Corporation as a salesman. He was also employed by Affiliated Foods until he opened his own grocery store, Corner Market in Anthon, Iowa.
He owned and operated several businesses in Iowa, including a convenience store in Anthon. He also owned and operated the Valley Drive Inn and Driftwood Pizza in Correctionville, Iowa.
He traveled to Europe on vacations to visit friends and family. He also enjoyed cruises.
He was integral in bringing Johnny Carson to Norfolk to speak at the class of 1976 Norfolk High School’s graduation. When Johnny Carson returned to Norfolk to film his NBC special, “Johnny Comes Home,” Scott had the opportunity to be Mr. Carson’s personal driver.
He was very generous and outgoing. He enjoyed providing concert tickets and meals for his friends and family. He loved to go to movies with family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his niece and nephews and their families when he could.
He is survived his brother, Tim and spouse Dianna of Norfolk; his sister Becci and spouse Jim Austin of Tucson, Ariz.; and his niece, Christi Austin Whatley and her spouse, Greg, and their daughters, Kaylyn, Brielle and Annabell; nephews Jeremy and his spouse Marsha Austin (children Jonathan, Samuel, Elouise and Lizzie) and Troy Austin and his girlfriend Amy Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
