PIERCE — Memorial visitation for Scott P. Martin, 47, Pierce will be 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Scott Martin died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Sharon R. Flaskamp, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Sharon Flaskamp died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Leon A. Nelson, 78, Newman Grove, will be at 2:30 p.m Thursday, June 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Becky Beckmann will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hope Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK — Sharon R. “Sherry” Flaskamp, 79, Norfolk, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Darrell D. Doescher, 81, Wayne, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Wakefield Healthcare Center.
COLERIDGE — Alan Benson, 65, formerly of Coleridge, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Florida. A celebration of life will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Lutheran Church in Coleridge.
Joyce Osborn, 79, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2023, in Omaha surrounded by her family.
RAEVILLE — Harold P. “Buggs” Henn Jr., 72, Petersburg, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
WAYNE — Services for Jesse C. Milligan, 81, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.
