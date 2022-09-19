 Skip to main content
Scott Martin

PIERCE — Services for Scott P. Martin, 47, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Scott Martin died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence in Pierce.

Mervin Johnson

PLAINVIEW — Services for Mervin Johnson, 92, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Dennis Forsberg

CONCORD — Services for Dennis E. Forsberg, 81, of Wayne, formerly of Laurel, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Concord Evangelical Free Church in Concord with the Rev. Todd Thelen officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion…

Debra Broders

WAYNE — Services for Debra S. Broders, 66, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Rolland Gaskell

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Rolland J. Gaskell, 70, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Rolland Gaskell died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Shari Stonacek

LINCOLN — Services for Shari R. Stonacek, 57, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Luke Schnake will officiate. Graveside services will be at Yankee Hill Cemetery in Lincoln.

Michael Daniel

FREMONT — Visitation services for Michael W. Daniel, 82, of Fremont, formerly of Hooper, will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. There will be no further services at this time.

Joyce Mosley

NORFOLK — Visitation for Joyce J. (Storovich Cutshall) Mosley, 68, of Norfolk will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Alta Luttman

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alta M. Luttman, 98, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

