You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scott Dvorak

Scott Dvorak

PIERCE — Services for Scott Dvorak, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, also at the church, with 7 p.m. rosary.

Scott Dvorak died at his residence in rural Pierce on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, after battling cancer.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

———

Scott A. Dvorak was called to heaven on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home in Pierce, surrounded by his family. Scott was born in Norfolk on Nov. 2, 1963, to Junior and Sandy Dvorak.

Scott graduated from Pierce High School in 1982 and continued to reside in Pierce. Scott worked at Backhaus Sand and Gravel, Mid-America Dairy, and then eventually started working for Continental, where he worked for 37 years.

Scott married Sharlene (Kern) in 1986, and from their marriage, they had two sons, Shawn and Shelton Dvorak.

In 2016, Scott married JoAnn (Sporleder) and gained a stepson, Jeramiah Flesner.

Scott loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed all things outdoors. He spent his time cutting wood, fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Scott is survived by his spouse, JoAnn Dvorak; sons Shawn (Stefanie) Dvorak and Shelton (Kortany) Dvorak; stepson Jeramiah (Courtney) Flesner; grandchildren Sawyer, Barron and Hudson Dvorak and Haisley and Chase Dvorak; parents Junior and Sandy Dvorak; mother-in-law Mary Sporleder; grandmother Inez Blum; uncle Jerry (Jan) Rowley; sister Peg (Tim) Waldner; nephew Braydan; niece Rhayna; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Agnes Dvorak, and grandfather Gerald (Squeek) Rowley.

Scott will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Music for the service will be provided by organist Celine Fehringer, and cantors Rick and Cheryl Higgins with “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Prayer Of St. Frances.” Recorded hymns will be “Go Rest High On That Mountain” and “I Can Only Imagine.”

Honorary casket bearers will be Cope Clark, Todd Kumm, Troy Leisner, Terry Raabe, Jim Ruppert, Kevin Werts, Jim Wafkowiak and Kirk White.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Robert Green

Robert Green

TILDEN — Memorial services for Robert Green, 77, of Oakdale will be held at a later date. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

Rosella Braun

Rosella Braun

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Rosella M. Braun, 84, of Cedar Rapids will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.

Patricia Starman

Patricia Starman

ELGIN — Services for Patricia L. “Pat” Starman, 89, of Elgin are pending with Levander Funeral Home of Elgin.

Marie Hansen

Marie Hansen

ATKINSON — Services for Marie E. Hansen, 91, of Atkinson will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Scott Dvorak

Scott Dvorak

PIERCE — Services for Scott Dvorak, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Pamela Halsey

Pamela Halsey

PIERCE — Services for Pamela J. Halsey, 64, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Irene Wortmann

Irene Wortmann

HARTINGTON — Services for Irene M. Wortmann, 98, of Hartington are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Betty Crawford

Betty Crawford

NORFOLK —  Services for Betty J. Crawford, 64, of Norfolk are pending at Home for Funerals.

Patricia Riley

Patricia Riley

With sadness for all who knew her, Patricia Lynn Riley, 65, of Pilger, formerly of Burns, Oregon, passed away peacefully in her home with her faithful fur companion by her side on Dec. 2, 2021.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara