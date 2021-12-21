You have permission to edit this article.
PIERCE — Services for Scott Dvorak, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, also at the church, with 7 p.m. rosary.

Scott Dvorak died at his residence in rural Pierce on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, after battling cancer.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1963-2021

Scott A. Dvorak was called to heaven on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home in Pierce, surrounded by his family. Scott was born in Norfolk on Nov. 2, 1963, to Junior and Sandy Dvorak.

Scott graduated from Pierce High School in 1982 and continued to reside in Pierce. Scott worked at Backhaus Sand and Gravel, Mid-America Dairy, and then eventually started working for Continental, where he worked for 37 years.

Scott married Sharlene (Kern) in 1986, and from their marriage, they had two sons, Shawn and Shelton Dvorak.

In 2016, Scott married JoAnn (Sporleder) and gained a stepson, Jeramiah Flesner.

Scott loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed all things outdoors. He spent his time cutting wood, fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Scott is survived by his spouse, JoAnn Dvorak; sons Shawn (Stefanie) Dvorak and Shelton (Kortany) Dvorak; stepson Jeramiah (Courtney) Flesner; grandchildren Sawyer, Barron and Hudson Dvorak and Haisley and Chase Dvorak; parents Junior and Sandy Dvorak; mother-in-law Mary Sporleder; grandmother Inez Blum; uncle Jerry (Jan) Rowley; sister Peg (Tim) Waldner; nephew Braydan; niece Rhayna; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Agnes Dvorak, and grandfather Gerald (Squeek) Rowley.

Scott will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Music for the service will be provided by organist Celine Fehringer, and cantors Rick and Cheryl Higgins with “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Prayer Of St. Frances.” Recorded hymns will be “Go Rest High On That Mountain” and “I Can Only Imagine.”

Honorary casket bearers will be Cope Clark, Todd Kumm, Troy Leisner, Terry Raabe, Jim Ruppert, Kevin Werts, Jim Wafkowiak and Kirk White.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

