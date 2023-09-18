STANTON — Memorial services for Scott Davidson, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation with family will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Scott Davidson died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at his home in Stanton.
Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
———
James Scott was born March 11, 1959, in Norfolk to John Vernon “Jim” and Georgia June (Petersen) Davidson. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1977. Following graduation, he attended Northeast Community College and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. He returned to the family farm. Also, Scott worked as a soil technician for the USDA for 34 years.
On Aug. 20, 1999, Scott married Jeanette Houdek in Lake Tahoe, Calif. The couple was blessed with two sons, Gunnar and Gatlin.
Over the years, Scott served on the Stanton County Fair Board and the Pheasants Forever Chapter. Additionally, he held a variety of positions as a member of the New England United Church of Christ in Stanton.
In 1984, Scott received awards for his heroism from the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association and VFW Auxiliary 3602 for saving his father from a grain bin accident.
Scott enjoyed farming, camping, and attending his boys’ games. He loved his pets and farm animals.
He is survived by his spouse, Jeanette; sons Gunnar and Gatlin; father Jim of Stanton; siblings Deb Johnson of Littleton, Colo., Dan (Dee Ann) Davidson of Waterloo, Greg (Kathy) Davidson of Omaha, Brad (Tracey) Davidson of Lincoln and Phil (Mary) Davidson of Omaha; brother-in-law Jerry (Becky) Houdek of Stanton; sister-in-law Jenny Hart of Clarkson; and nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his mother, June, and brothers-in-law Dean Johnson and Mike Hart.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.