Sawyer Mewis

NORFOLK — Private family services for Sawyer Rose Mewis, infant daughter of Kody and Marissa (Bermel) Mewis of Norfolk, was held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Officiate for the service was the Rev. David Kipp. Interment was held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
2021-2021
Sawyer was delivered into her heavenly home on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Survivors include Sawyer’s parents, Kody and Marissa Mewis of Norfolk; paternal grandparents Jeff (Myla) Crawford of Norfolk; maternal grandparents Donald (Valarie) Bermel of Norfolk; and many extended loving family members.
Casket bearers were Kody Mewis, Jeffrey Crawford and Donald Bermel. Honorary casket bearers were Keith Mewis, Justin Crawford, Jarid Crawford, Mick Bermel, William Bermel and Brody Granstra.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.