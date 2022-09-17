 Skip to main content
Shari Stonacek

LINCOLN — Services for Shari Renee Stonacek, 57, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Luke Schnake will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service, and a graveside service will immediately follow the luncheon at Yankee Hill Cemetery in Lincoln.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church in Lincoln.

She went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, with her family by her side at The Monarch by Eastmont in Lincoln after a 3-½ year battle with kidney cancer.

The service will livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements with services being held in Lincoln.

