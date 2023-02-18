 Skip to main content
Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

 

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Michael Jackson, 65, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at St. Rose Cemetery in Crofton.

Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church, with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Jackson died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at his residence.

1957-2023

 Michael “Mike” Jackson was born on April 5, 1957, in Port Hueneme, Calif., to Dwayne and MariGay (Eliasson) Jackson. He attended Crofton Public Schools and graduated in 1975. He married Barb Schmidt on April 29, 1978.

After high school, he began his lifelong dream of farming. He spent the next 40 years farming with his dad and the last 14 with his son, Rob. He also sold Pioneer Seed for 29 years. His hobbies included “coaching” his grandkids in basketball, Tuesday night golf league, his cattle, watching sports, checking his rain gauge, and morning, afternoon, or evening coffee, but his real passion was the life he cherished with Barb and his family. His quick wit, strength and caring personality was one of kind that never wavered.

Mike was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, member of the Council of Father Auer Knights of Columbus, served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Andrew’s, and was a member of the Dolphin Township Board.

Mike is survived by his wife, Barb of 44 years; three children and spouses: Ryan (Stacey) Jackson of Ponca, (their children Cole, Cora, Luke and Noah); Rob (Linda) Jackson of Crofton, (their children Jenna, Tyson, Jake and James); Elizabeth (Adam) Reed of Springfield, (their children Lauren, Mason and Emma); parents, Dwayne and MariGay Jackson of Crofton; mother-in-law, Darlene Schmidt of Hartington; brothers, Mark (Kathy) Jackson of Bow Valley, and Kurt (Lisa) Jackson of Madison, sister, Kayla Jackson of Wayne; sisters-in-law, Connie Brewer of Hartington, Kristi (Marty) Plevak of Phoenix, Ariz., and Julie Schmidt of Hartington, brother-in-law, Dave (Bonnie) Schmidt of Lumberton, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles Lender “Pope” and Elizabeth “Old Dan” Eliasson; paternal grandparents, Don and Ruby Jackson; father-in-law, Robert “Pup” Schmidt; and brother-in-law, Pat Brewer.

Pallbearers will be Galen Foxhoven, Larry Thunker, Dan Schumacher, Dale VanHeek, Mike Mueller and Steve Wieseler.

