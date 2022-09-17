PIERCE — Services for La Jean F. “Jeannie” Wesemann, 78, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the church in Pierce.
Jeannie Wesemann died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2022
Jeannie was born on March 16, 1944, in Norfolk to Raymond and Bernice (Voecks) Maas. Jeannie was baptized on April 16, 1944, at Zion East Lutheran Church in rural Pierce and confirmed in 1958 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She attended elementary at country schools in Wayne and Madison counties, graduated from Norfolk High School in 1962, then attended Norfolk Junior College.
Jeannie married Willard “Willie” Wesemann at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Oct. 24, 1965. Three children were born to this union: Brent, Shelley and Kelly. After marriage, Jeannie and Willie lived in Michigan for a year before moving to Pierce County.
Jeannie worked outside the home for many years and ultimately retired from Affiliated Foods Midwest as executive administrative assistant in 2006 after working there for 20 years.
Jeannie was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and the community. She was a Pierce American Legion Auxiliary member and also served as secretary of the organization. Jeannie served on the Pierce School Board for 12 years, including the role of president. Jeannie was a life time member of the Pierce Boosters Club. She also served as a volunteer at the Nebraska Veterans Home and at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Jeannie enjoyed camping with friends, wintering in Texas, watching Husker volleyball and football, as well as local Pierce High School sports. She enjoyed shopping and reading, as well as playing cards, and in her younger years was a competitive bowler.
Faith, family and friends were very important to Jeannie.
Survivors include her spouse, Willard “Willie” Wesemann of Pierce; children Brent (Lisa) Wesemann of Omaha, Shelley (John) Winters of Omaha and Kelly (Russell) Martinson of Bennington; sister Gloria (Larry) Hofmann of Norfolk; stepmother Lois Maas; stepsiblings Sharon (Dave) Fiddes, Merwyn (Deb) Strate, Marilyn Strate and Marlin Strate; sisters-in-law Helen Flesner, Evelyn Mattson and Lavonne Peterson; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins; three stepgrandchildren: Sebastien, Mathew and Clover; and three step-great-grandchildren: Nani, Monte and Romy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Bernice; sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Lavon Metschke; mother-in-law and father-in-law Anna and John Wesemann; brothers-in-law Willis “Buzz” Flesner, Marvin Mattson, Leonard Wesemann; sister-in-law LuJean Wesemann; nephews Tim Flesner, Stan Mattson, Brian Mattson and Steve Mattson; nieces Janet Tate, Meg Peterson; and great-nephews Joshua Peebles and Ezekiel Metschke.
Music will be by organist Linda Peekenschneider. Casketbearers will be Scott Hofmann, Mike Metschke, Mark Metschke, Matt Metschke, Marty Metschke, Miles Metschke, David Wesemann and Tom Peebles.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.