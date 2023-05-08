Doris Widhalm

ELKHORN — A celebration of life for Doris E. Widhalm, 97, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Brookestone Meadows Plaza, 600 Brookestone Meadows Plaza, in Elkhorn.
Doris Elaine Widhalm was born Aug. 28, 1925, and passed into eternity Jan. 25, 2023.
She was preceded in death by spouses Clarence Alberts (1944-1951) and N.L. “Babe” Widhalm (1952-2021). She is survived by Michael Widhalm of Kearney, Dr. Patrick (Betsy) Widhalm of New Orleans, La., John (Melinda) Widhalm of Omaha and Lee (Dr. Tom Porter) of Omaha; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to St Judes Children's Research Hospital, https://wwwstjude.org in honor of Doris' great-granddaughter Elizabeth (Lizzie) Cooper.