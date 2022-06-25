FULLERTON — Services for Donnis M. Omer, 87, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. The Rev. Joy Church will officiate. Burial will be at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Donnis Omer died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Brookside Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
1934-2022
Donnis was born on July 10, 1934, to Freeman and Leona (Zwiebel) Johnson at Stromsburg, along with her twin brother, Donald. Donnis graduated from Central City High School in 1952.
On Jan. 31, 1953, Donnis married Vernon Omer in Central City. To that union, six sons were born: Thomas, James, Kent, George, and twins Robert and Rodney, and a daughter, Sandra.
Donnis was a loving spouse, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and those she leaves behind already feel her absence.
Donnis is survived by children, Thomas (Marjorie) Omer of Lincoln, Kent (Heather) Omer of Madison, Va., Robert (Traci) Omer of Lincoln, Rodney (Tina) Omer of San Antonio, Texas, George Omer of Lincoln and Sandra (Walter) Wolfe of Ainsworth; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Omer of Omaha; a sister-in-law, Karen Johnson of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Donnis was preceded in death by her spouse, Vernon; a son, James; her father, Freeman; her mother, Leona; her brothers, Donald, Delbert, Richard and Lew; and her half-sister, Bonnie.