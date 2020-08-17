NIOBRARA — Services for Sarina James, 30, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Henry G. “Huck” Starkel, 81, Norfolk and Mapleton, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Arlyce Grothe, 78, formerly of Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
MADISON — Services for Betty L. Ray, 90, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home in Madison.
NELIGH — Services for Arvin C. Anson, 86, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. He died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Plainview CHI Health in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Mary Phillips, 100, Norfolk, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Premier Estates of Pierce. No services are planned. Home for Funerals was in charge of arrangements.
ATKINSON — Services for John Mathis, 70, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WINSIDE — Graveside services for Virgil L. Rohlff, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside. Military rites will be conducted.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Beverlyann “Bev” Brunswick, 80, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.