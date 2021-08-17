TILDEN — Services for Sarah Battershaw, 47, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Battershaw died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1974-2021
Sarah Irene Battershaw, the eighth child born to Glenn and Shirley (Granger) Battershaw, was born Jan. 29, 1974, at Norfolk. She grew up in Battle Creek, attended Battle Creek Public School and received her G.E.D. in 1992.
Sarah had a love for angels and sloths. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed her nieces and nephews.
Sarah is survived by her sisters, Debbie (Tim) Schmitz of Tilden, Dixie (Dean) Weinlaub of Bee, Ruth (Frank) Farmer of Weston and Tammie (Scott) Hogan of Columbus; brothers Tim (Mary) Battershaw of Columbus and Randy (Gina) Battershaw of Norfolk; sister-in-law Susan Battershaw of Norfolk; sisters by heart Janean Nelson of Lincoln, Crystalie Avery of Niobrara and Megan Kilonzo of Tilden; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Shirley Battershaw; brothers Jeffrey and Tony Battershaw; grandparents; aunts and uncles.