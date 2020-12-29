Sara Johnston

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Sara W. Johnston, 97, St. Louis, Mich., will be at a later date. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
She died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Schnepp Health Care Center in St. Louis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of St. Louis. Smith Family Funeral Homes of St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Sarah Winifred Johnston was born in Plainview on May 21, 1923, the daughter Leslie and Jessie (Leap) Cunningham.
Sara married William Francis Johnston on May 25, 1943, in Meadow Grove. She was a homemaker and resided most of her life in Nebraska. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in St. Louis.
She is survived by her son, Gordon and Cindy Johnston of Key West, Fla.; grandchildren Jill Johnston of Los Angeles and Emily Johnston of Key West; great-grandchildren Maya Davis and Eliana Davis; and niece Linda and Vernon Recker of St. Louis.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a daughter, Judy Schacher; and a son, Dwight Johnston.
