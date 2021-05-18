Sara Johnston

BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for Sara W. Johnston, 97, of St. Louis, Mich., will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 22, at the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
She died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Schnepp Health Care Center in St. Louis.
1923-2021
Sarah Winifred was born in Plainview on May 21, 1923, to Leslie and Jessie (Leap) Cunningham.
Sara married William Francis Johnston on May 25, 1943, in Meadow Grove. She was a homemaker and resided most of her life in Nebraska. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in St. Louis.
Sara is survived by her son, Gordon (Cindy) Johnston of Key West, Fla.; grandchildren Jill Johnston of Los Angeles, Calif., and Emily Johnston of Key West; great-grandchildren Maya Davis and Eliana Davis; and niece Linda (Vernon) Recker of St. Louis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Judy Schacher and son Dwight Johnston.
Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in St. Louis. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.