NORFOLK — Services for Sara M. Fegley, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Sara Fegley died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her home in Norfolk.
1954-2023
Sara Marie was born July 29, 1954, in Norfolk to Kenneth Otto and Ruth Alice (Able) Born. In 1972, she graduated Norfolk Senior High School.
Sara earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Wayne State College.
Early on, Sara worked at Dale Electronics. Later, she served as a mental health professional for The Link, the Ponca Tribe and Oasis Counseling.
In retirement, Sara earned her certificate as a Parish Ministry Associate (PMA) in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. She served churches in Creighton, Plainview and wherever else she could assist. Sara cherished the relationships she developed through her ministerial work.
She loved to travel. Sara was a member of Beulah Chapter #40 Order of Eastern Star, the Daughters of the Nile and the Norfolk Antique Auto Club.
On May 11, 1991, Sara married Dennis L. Fegley at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
She enjoyed 36 years of sobriety with a 12-step program. Sara and Dennis assisted a countless number of individuals to achieve their sobriety.
She is survived by her sons, Randy (Leah) Boldt of Omaha and John (Sue) Fegley of Burleson, Texas; grandchildren Joshua Fegley, Emma Boldt, Wyatt Janke, Audrey Boldt, Hazel Janke, Sylvie Boldt and Clay Janke; and sister Renee Born of Norfolk.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents and spouse Dennis in 2017.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.