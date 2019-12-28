STANTON — Sanford Goshorn, 74, Stanton, died Friday Dec. 27, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Joanne Gracey, 90, Ainsworth, will be held at a later date. She died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Services for Lucille V. Dubs, 98, David City, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate.
RAEVILLE — Services for Betty J. Vaisvilas, 87, of Lincoln, formerly of Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, with the Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the…
MADISON — Services for Frank “Junior” Knapp, 84, Madison, will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden in rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Res…
NORFOLK — Services are pending at the Home for Funerals for Frances Wagner, 98, Norfolk. She died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services.
CREIGHTON — Services for Charlotte McManigal, 80, Center, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
LAUREL — Services for Donna J. Buss, 92, of Laurel will be Thursday, Jan. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel with the Rev. Jeffery Warner officiating. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Visitation will be on Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wintz Fun…
NORFOLK — Services for Frances Wagner, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
