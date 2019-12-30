Sanford Goshorn

STANTON — Services for Sanford C. Goshorn, 74, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by V.F.W. Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88 of Stanton.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Stanton.
He died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary of Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.
1945-2019
Sanford Chan “Sandy” Goshorn was born Nov. 24, 1945, in Gordon, to Dwaine Howard and Paulene Eleanor (Roth) Goshorn. Sandy moved to Merna with his grandparents when he was young and graduated from Merna High School in 1964.
Sandy entered the U.S. Army in 1965. Sgt. Goshorn spent time in Germany and Vietnam, where he was wounded by mortar fire and earned a Purple Heart. Sandy was honorably discharged in December 1971.
On April 9, 1971, Sandy married Joyce Gilliland at the United Methodist Church in Merna. Sandy and Joyce have four children: Chan, Chandra, Carin and Candece.
Sandy started his public service career in Merna, where he became the fire chief of the Merna Fire Department and captain of the EMTs. Sandy worked as a lineman for the Anselmo-Merna Consolidated telephone company, worked in retail sales in Broken Bow and finally as a diesel mechanic and had a small engine repair business in Merna before joining the Nebraska State Fire Marshal office.
In 1984, he and his family moved to Stanton. He was a deputy state fire marshal in the grain elevator division for 27 years. In 1986, Sandy became the civil defense director which in time became known as Emergency Management.
Sandy spent over 30 years providing assistance to Stanton County. He provided traffic control for accidents and was very passionate about the weather. As time went on, Sandy relinquished his time on the road to his basement, where he would orchestrate the numerous volunteers for accidents or weather-related conditions.
Sandy was a lifetime member of the American Legion and volunteered many years as a Red Cross liaison for military family notification. He was a member of the Stanton County Historical Society and helped maintain the Stanton County Historical Museum. He volunteered time at the EUB church in Stanton with mowing and snow removal.
Sandy was an instructor of the Hunter Safety Program for 30 years and enjoyed hunting in his younger years, as well as dirt bike racing.
Sandy is survived by his spouse, Joyce; son Chan and Ann Goshorn of Lincoln; and three daughters, Chandra and Rod Krinhop of Fort Collins, Colo., Carin and Kirk Van Pelt of Stanton and Candece and Ryan Hansen of Stanton; nine grandchildren, Kelton and Kolter Van Pelt, Grace, Ella, Leah and Hayden Hansen, Olivia, Avery and Owen Goshorn; half-brothers Larry and Theresa Goshorn of Cody, Monte and Elizabeth Goshorn of Ainsworth, Doug Goshorn of Piedmont, S.D., Todd and Ellen Goshorn of Grand Island, William Hines, JR and Becky of Milton, Wash.; and a half-sister, Dawn Batt of Sidney.
Sandy was preceded in death by his father, Dwaine Goshorn; his stepmother, Marcene Goshorn; his mother, Paulene Gove; a half-brother, Mitch Goshorn; maternal grandparents Frank and Dorothy Roth and paternal grandparents Howard and Blanche Goshorn.
Pallbearers will be Kelton Van Pelt, Kolter Van Pelt, Mike Unger, Mike Frohberg, Mike Kayton and Rick Kropf. Honorary pallbearers will be Sandy’s grandchildren: Grace, Ella, Leah and Hayden Hansen and Olivia, Avery and Owen Goshorn.
