Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of eastern Nebraska and all of western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

* Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit
extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska,
Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone,
Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,
Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and
Pawnee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Sandy Trobaugh

HARTINGTON — Services for Sandy Trobaugh, 55, of South Sioux City, formerly of Hartington, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be in St. Michael’s cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at church.

Sandy Trobaugh died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, due to complications of MS.

Anthony Bear

NORFOLK — Services for Anthony S. Bear, 45, of Meadow Grove are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Patricia Snyder

NORFOLK — Services for Patricia A. Snyder, 87, formerly of Orchard and Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Cindy Tarr

CREIGHTON — Services for Cindy Ann Tarr, 57, of Plainview will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Clydette Barnes

SIOUX CITY — Services for Clydette S. Barnes, 67, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in the Logan Park Cemetery.

Thomas Wemhoff

HUMPHREY — Services for Thomas R. Wemhoff, 87, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil…

Ara Jane Dunlap

NORFOLK — Services for Ara Jane Dunlap, 97, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Best Cemetery.

Virginia Dittrich

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Dittrich, 84, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Marianne Olberding

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

