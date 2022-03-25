HARTINGTON — Services for Sandy Trobaugh, 55, of South Sioux City, formerly of Hartington, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be in St. Michael’s cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at church.
Sandy Trobaugh died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, due to complications of MS.