HARTINGTON — Services for Sandy Trobaugh, 55, South Sioux City, formerly of Cedar County, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Sandy Trobaugh died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City.
In other news
HOWELLS — Services for Gary Nemec, 75, Howells, will be 10:30 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery-Tabor.
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
BEEMER — Services for Debra Glaubius, 72, Beemer, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Mimi Wichman Trewatha, 60, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Ara Jane Dunlap, 97, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Best Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Ernest E. Jueden, 91, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Ernest Jueden died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
SPENCER — Services for Lumpy Sedlacek, 62, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Lumpy Sedlacek died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.