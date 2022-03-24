 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF WESTERN IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison counties. In
Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne,
Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,
Lancaster, Cass, Saline, Jefferson and Gage counties.

* Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit
extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Sandy Trobaugh

HARTINGTON — Services for Sandy Trobaugh, 55, South Sioux City, formerly of Cedar County, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Sandy Trobaugh died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City.

Gary Nemec

Gary Nemec

HOWELLS — Services for Gary Nemec, 75, Howells, will be 10:30 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery-Tabor.

Debra Glaubius

Debra Glaubius

BEEMER — Services for Debra Glaubius, 72, Beemer, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Marianne Olberding

Marianne Olberding

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Mimi Wichman Trewatha

Mimi Wichman Trewatha

ATKINSON — Services for Mimi Wichman Trewatha, 60, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Ara Jane Dunlap

Ara Jane Dunlap

NORFOLK — Services for Ara Jane Dunlap, 97, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Best Cemetery.

Ernest Jueden

Ernest Jueden

HARTINGTON — Services for Ernest E. Jueden, 91, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Ernest Jueden died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Lumpy Sedlacek

Lumpy Sedlacek

SPENCER — Services for Lumpy Sedlacek, 62, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Lumpy Sedlacek died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence.

Thomas Hoff

Thomas Hoff

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

