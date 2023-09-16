Sandy Svenson

Sandy (Mrs. Terry) Svenson died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in West Bath, Maine. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Bega Cemetery in Stanton County.
In other news
ALBION — Janice A. Tisthammer, 86, Albion, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
STANTON — Memorial services for Scott Davidson, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Hella Bauer, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Randy Chaney, 73, Norfolk, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Private inurnment will be at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.
PIERCE — Services for Barry H. Tietgen, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 72 of Pierce, U.S.…
CREIGHTON — Public visitation for Kenneth Wiebelhaus, 86, Center, will be 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 3:30 p.m. prayer service.
WAUSA — Services for Danny Munter, 69, of Wausa will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist PMA will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.
ELGIN — Services for Paula J. Jensen, 65, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery.