Sandy Svenson

Sandy (Mrs. Terry) Svenson died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in West Bath, Maine. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Bega Cemetery in Stanton County.

Janice Tisthammer

ALBION — Janice A. Tisthammer, 86, Albion, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Scott Davidson

STANTON — Memorial services for Scott Davidson, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Hella Bauer

TILDEN — Services for Hella Bauer, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.

Randy Chaney

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Randy Chaney, 73, Norfolk, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Private inurnment will be at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stuart.

Gary Ronnfeldt

Gary L. Ronnfeldt, 79, Eustis, Fla., died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Barry Tietgen

PIERCE — Services for Barry H. Tietgen, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 72 of Pierce, U.S.…

Kenneth Wiebelhaus

CREIGHTON — Public visitation for Kenneth Wiebelhaus, 86, Center, will be 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 3:30 p.m. prayer service.

Danny Munter

WAUSA — Services for Danny Munter, 69, of Wausa will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist PMA will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.

Paula Jensen

ELGIN — Services for Paula J. Jensen, 65, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

