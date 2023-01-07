 Skip to main content
Sandy Hawk

WEST POINT — Services for Sandy Hawk, 54, Beemer, were Saturday, Jan. 7, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Burial was in the Wisner Cemetery.

Sandy Hawk died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1968-2023

Sandra Kay Hawk was born on Jan. 6, 1968, in San Bernadino, Calif., to Gary and Mary Kay (Olson) Fetsch. She graduated from Hartington High School in 1986. Sandy went on attend the College of Hair and Design in Lincoln. She operated a beauty salon in Laurel and worked at salons in Wayne and Beemer.

Sandy managed the Pizza Hut in Wisner for 14 years, managed the Cobblestone Inn in Wayne, worked at Pronto in Beemer and later in the Wisner-Pilger School Cafeteria, and was currently the assistant manager of Horizon Inn and Suites in West Point.

On Aug. 9, 1997, she was united in marriage to Randy Hawk at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Sandy was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. She loved spending time with family and friends, watching her beloved Minnesota Vikings and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Sandy enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. Sandy cherished meeting new people and fostering those relationships.

Survivors include her spouse, Randy Hawk of Beemer; a daughter, Rylee Hawk of Lincoln; a son, Cole Hawk of Beemer; her mother, Mary Kay Fetsch of Omaha; a sister, Dawn Fetsch of Omaha; and a brother, Michael Fetsch of Omaha. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives also survive her.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Gary Fetsch, and a sister, Cindy Fetsch.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

