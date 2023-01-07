WEST POINT — Services for Sandy Hawk, 54, Beemer, were Saturday, Jan. 7, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Burial was in the Wisner Cemetery.
Sandy Hawk died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1968-2023
Sandra Kay Hawk was born on Jan. 6, 1968, in San Bernadino, Calif., to Gary and Mary Kay (Olson) Fetsch. She graduated from Hartington High School in 1986. Sandy went on attend the College of Hair and Design in Lincoln. She operated a beauty salon in Laurel and worked at salons in Wayne and Beemer.
Sandy managed the Pizza Hut in Wisner for 14 years, managed the Cobblestone Inn in Wayne, worked at Pronto in Beemer and later in the Wisner-Pilger School Cafeteria, and was currently the assistant manager of Horizon Inn and Suites in West Point.
On Aug. 9, 1997, she was united in marriage to Randy Hawk at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Sandy was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. She loved spending time with family and friends, watching her beloved Minnesota Vikings and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Sandy enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. Sandy cherished meeting new people and fostering those relationships.
Survivors include her spouse, Randy Hawk of Beemer; a daughter, Rylee Hawk of Lincoln; a son, Cole Hawk of Beemer; her mother, Mary Kay Fetsch of Omaha; a sister, Dawn Fetsch of Omaha; and a brother, Michael Fetsch of Omaha. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives also survive her.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Gary Fetsch, and a sister, Cindy Fetsch.