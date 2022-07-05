 Skip to main content
Sandy Hall

Sandy Hall

CARROLL — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Sandy Hall died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

1949-2022

Sandy Lee Hall was born July 16, 1949, in Wayne to Dean Sr. and Mary Yolanda (Olson) Bruggeman. She attended Golden Gleam District 75 country school near Laurel and graduated from Laurel-Concord High School in 1967. From 1949 to 1958, she lived on a farm south of Laurel, then moved to Texas until the fall of 1960, finally settling in Laurel.

Sandy married Bob Hall on Aug. 14, 1971, in Laurel. In May 1975, the couple moved into their home in Carroll, where they were currently living. She began working at the State National Bank in Wayne as an insurance agent and later Farmers State Bank in Carroll for several years.

She was a member of the Carroll Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Sandy is survived by her spouse, Bob of Carroll; children Kristie (Shawn) Arens of Norfolk and Trevor (Suzanne) Hall of Hastings; a brother, Dean (Diane) Bruggeman of Gretna; a sister, Penny (Brent) Johnson of Concord; five grandkids, Kaylee Hall, Ashtin Arens, Caden Arens, Kenzie Arens and Aiden Hall; two great-grandkids, David Marshall and Kennedi Vanbibber; and nieces and nephews.

Sandy was preceded in death by her grandparents and parents Dean Sr. and Mary Bruggeman.

In other news

Larry Hermsen

Larry Hermsen

BUTTE — Memorial services for Larry Hermsen, 75, Butte, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Butte. The Rev. Tim Hazen will officiate with burial at a later date.

Beverly Baker

Beverly Baker

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Ron Holling will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lois Hinzman

Lois Hinzman

NORFOLK — Services for Lois E. Hinzman, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery.

John Kitchens

John Kitchens

ATKINSON — Services for John Kitchens, 96, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Jean Doerr

Jean Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Janice Maly

Janice Maly

VERDIGRE — Services for Janice Maly, 88, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Lucas Brunssen

Lucas Brunssen

RANDOLPH — Services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Lucas Brunssen died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Randolph.

Joann Schaefer

Joann Schaefer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

