CARROLL — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Sandy Hall died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1949-2022
Sandy Lee Hall was born July 16, 1949, in Wayne to Dean Sr. and Mary Yolanda (Olson) Bruggeman. She attended Golden Gleam District 75 country school near Laurel and graduated from Laurel-Concord High School in 1967. From 1949 to 1958, she lived on a farm south of Laurel, then moved to Texas until the fall of 1960, finally settling in Laurel.
Sandy married Bob Hall on Aug. 14, 1971, in Laurel. In May 1975, the couple moved into their home in Carroll, where they were currently living. She began working at the State National Bank in Wayne as an insurance agent and later Farmers State Bank in Carroll for several years.
She was a member of the Carroll Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Sandy is survived by her spouse, Bob of Carroll; children Kristie (Shawn) Arens of Norfolk and Trevor (Suzanne) Hall of Hastings; a brother, Dean (Diane) Bruggeman of Gretna; a sister, Penny (Brent) Johnson of Concord; five grandkids, Kaylee Hall, Ashtin Arens, Caden Arens, Kenzie Arens and Aiden Hall; two great-grandkids, David Marshall and Kennedi Vanbibber; and nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by her grandparents and parents Dean Sr. and Mary Bruggeman.