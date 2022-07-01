 Skip to main content
Sandy Hall

WAYNE — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Sandy Hall died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Phyllis Ames

Phyllis Ames

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Phyllis L. Ames, 85, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Joann Schaefer

Joann Schaefer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Family inurnment will be held at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Francis Giehler

Francis Giehler

TILDEN — Services for Francis Giehler, 89, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Francis Giehler died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Thomas Zakrzewski

Thomas Zakrzewski

O’NEILL — Services for Thomas Zakrzewski, 80, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.

Jeanne Hopkins

Jeanne Hopkins

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne H. Hopkins, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jeanne Hopkins died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.

Vicki VonMinden

Vicki VonMinden

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vicki D. VonMinden, 76, Norfolk, formerly of Sioux City, will be at a later date in Sioux City.

Dennis Bottolfsen

Dennis Bottolfsen

HARTINGTON — Dennis K. Bottolfsen, 76, Hartington, was found deceased at his residence on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Dennis Heimes

Dennis Heimes

HARTINGTON — Services for Dennis E. Heimes, 75, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dennis Heimes died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

