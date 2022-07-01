WAYNE — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Sandy Hall died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Phyllis L. Ames, 85, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann E. Schaefer, 90, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Family inurnment will be held at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Francis Giehler, 89, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Francis Giehler died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
O’NEILL — Services for Thomas Zakrzewski, 80, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne H. Hopkins, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jeanne Hopkins died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Madison House in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vicki D. VonMinden, 76, Norfolk, formerly of Sioux City, will be at a later date in Sioux City.
HARTINGTON — Dennis K. Bottolfsen, 76, Hartington, was found deceased at his residence on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dennis E. Heimes, 75, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dennis Heimes died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
WAYNE — Services for Sandy Hall, 72, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Sandy Hall died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.