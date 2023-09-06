NORFOLK — Services for Sandy Cover, 59, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Mike Moreno and Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1964-2023
Sandy passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, after a courageous 2½-year battle against cancer.
Sandra Lea Cover was born on May 5, 1964, to Marvin and Betty (Test) Sunderman. She was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church on May 31, 1964, and confirmed her faith on May 7, 1978. She attended Washington Elementary School and graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1982, sharing the title of salutatorian.
In 1986, she graduated from Wayne State College with a bachelor of arts in education degree, graduating magna cum laude. With her teaching degree in hand, she moved to Tecumseh, where she taught high school math for nine years. She then returned to Norfolk and began teaching in the math department at Norfolk Senior High.
During this time, she received her master’s of science degree in 2000 from Wayne State College. She had a passion for teaching math to her students and delighted in their success.
After 24 years of teaching in Norfolk, she retired in 2019. In the summers, she loved to travel and go camping with her family.
On June 4, 2016, she married Jerry Cover at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They loved to travel and their favorite destination was Keystone, Colo. In the spring, she loved to plant her flower pots, and she enjoyed decorating the inside of their home for every season and holiday. Sandy loved all kinds of crafts, especially needlework and quilting, and enjoyed reading.
Sandy was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she had served as a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent and did many Lifelight Bible studies. She was a member of the Priscillas Lutheran Women’s Missionary League group. But her favorite activity was being a member of the Christ Lutheran Church Choir, where she loved to sing and praise her Lord and Savior.
Sandy is survived by her spouse, Jerry; three stepsons and their spouses and seven stepgrandchildren, Chris and Mirinda Cover (Cohen and Cambry) of Omaha, Brett and Sara Cover (Cade, Cole and Kyler) of Lincoln, and Matt and Brooke Cover (Daxton and Zola) of Omaha; two sisters, Judy (Dean) Bohn of Norfolk and Deb (Gene) Troester of Lincoln; as well as six nieces and nephews and eight grand -nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents in 2015.