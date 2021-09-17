You have permission to edit this article.
Sandra Steinhauser

STUART — Services for Sandra Steinhauser, 74, Stuart, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Sandra Steinhauser died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

In other news

LAUREL — Memorial services for Virginia J. “Tiny” Burns, 87, Laurel, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate.

STANTON — Memorial services for Mary Louise Hill, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

CREIGHTON — Services for Doris Milne, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Revs. Donna Fonner and Robert C. Hansen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn Anderson, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Adrian Hanft will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

HOSKINS — Services for Piper Ann Foxhoven, 6-month-old infant daughter of Bryan and Ranell (Schroeder) Foxhoven of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kevin McReynolds will officiate with burial in Pleasantview Cemetery in rura…

HARTINGTON — Services for Larry Pommer, 82, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Larry Pommer died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his residence.

NORFOLK — Private services for Russell N. Schweers, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, will be at a later date.

CREIGHTON — Services for Paul Wagner, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Paul Wagner died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

SPENCER — Services for Jean Mellor, 91, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the United Methodist Church in Spencer. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in National Cemetery in Spencer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

