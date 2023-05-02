HARTINGTON — Sandra Shunkwiler, 61, Hartington, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at her residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
HARTINGTON — Jan Noecker, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Monarch in Lincoln. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Michael J. Munn, 70, died April 21, 2023, at UNMC Nebraska Medicine in Omaha following a lengthy illness. He passed away peacefully and unafraid after receiving Catholic last rites and loving, tearful good-byes from family and friends.
CLARKSON — Services for Glenda Bourek, 69, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson. The Revs. David Bourek and Bill Heermann will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Hunter R. L. Cramm, 14, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Riders.
NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth D. “Dean” Jenson, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Kenneth Jenson died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CLARKSON — Memorial services for Sandra Christ, 70, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Matt Gutowski officiating. Burial will be in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.
NEWMAN GROVE — Donavon E. “Don” Benson, 79, Newman Grove, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Services for Bruce K. Hundt, 70, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Bruce Hundt died Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.