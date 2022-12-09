Sandra Schumacher

HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Osmond City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Sandy Schumacher died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk.
1947-2022
Sandy was born on May 12, 1947, in Osmond to Arthur and Ruth (Kosanke) Meirose. She attended grade school at Bloomfield Public School, graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1966.
Sandy met the love of her life in 1965, Herman G. “Butch” Schumacher Jr. They were married on Dec. 9, 1966, in Norfolk. After they were married, the couple moved to Norfolk and later to rural Hadar, where they created their lifetime home. Their union was blessed with two sons, Tracey and Shannon.
Sandy enjoyed traveling with family, and spending late night runs in their hot rods to the casinos with Butch. Sandra enjoyed different restaurants, gardening, canning, doing artwork, horseback riding, cake decorating and sewing and was a past 4-H leader. Sandra enjoyed being in the outdoors and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center for the excellent care and support provided to her during her stay.
Survivors include sons Tracey Schumacher of Hoskins and Shannon (Courtney) Schumacher of Clearwater; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Amanda (Jarrod) Paulsen, Nox, Lux, Kix; Stephan (Kaylor) Johnson, Kruze, Anzo; Riley Schumacher, Caydence Schumacher; sister Kay (Bob) Hoffman of Hoskins; and many nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by her spouse, Butch on July 8, 2021; her parents, Arthur and Ruth; her daughter-in-law, Christy Schumacher; brother David Meirose; and niece Valerie Voigt.
Casketbearers will be Chad Schumacher, Jerry Schumacher, Doug Hoffman, Brad Hoffman, David Thomson, Gary Schuett and Troy Fredrickson.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.