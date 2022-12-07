HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, of Hadar are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Sandra Schumacher died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Teri L. Reed, 54, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at the Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.
VERDIGRE — Services for Donald Pavlik, 87, Verdigre, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. Inurnment will be in parish cemetery in Verdigre.
CREIGHTON — Services for Edward Janak, 71, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church in Creighton. The Rev. Marcus Kramer will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.
OSMOND — Services for Carolyn Schmit, 80, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Stanley Schmit and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the cemetery in Osmond.
NORFOLK — Services for Dianne R. Wichman, 80, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63 of Akron, Colo., will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. William Borer died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
Private services for Marcus L. Wood, 67, Plainview, will be at a later date. Marcus Wood died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Omaha.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.