Sandra Schultz

WISNER — Services for Sandra (Mrs. Elder) Schultz, 82, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
She died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is handling the arrangements.
1938-2020
Sandra JoAnne Schultz was born on May 4, 1938, at home in Lyons to Raymond and Elva (Crosby) Christensen. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lyons Methodist Church. Sandra attended high school and worked part-time in two cafés before graduating from Lyons High School in 1956.
After graduation, she moved to California to work at a telephone company. Sandra returned to Lyons and met Elder Schultz at the Lyons Park Skating Rink.
On Oct. 25, 1959, she was united in marriage to Elder Schultz in Lyons. They moved to California, where she was a homemaker and mother. Their first two daughters were born there. In 1963, they moved back to Wisner to farm and had two more children. In 1973, they moved to Elder’s parents’ farm and farmed.
Sandra did a lot of gardening, canning, cooking and sewing. After Darla was born, she ran a home day care for 32 years, retiring in 2015.
Sandra was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. She enjoyed reading, sewing, puzzles and playing with her younger grandchildren.
Survivors include her spouse, Elder Schultz of Wisner; her children and their families, Tamie and Allen Tramp of Lincoln and daughters Tori and Tessa Tramp; Terie and Tim Barth of Pilger and family Bridget Barth, Jacob and Molly Barth, Caleb Barth, Mikaela and Darrin Davis and children Micah, Jonah, Beniah and Jemmah; Tracy and Walter Starr of Amarillo, Texas and family Jesse Starr, Levi Starr, Samuel Starr, Ruthie Starr, Evie Starr and daughter Dakota; Dean Schultz of Wisner and daughter-Zoey Schultz; Darla and Shawn Servi of Lincoln and children Mila, Rowan and Ryder Servi.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elva Christensen; and siblings Wendell Christensen, Dorthea Beck, Delbert Christensen and David Christensen.
Socially distanced seating by households will be observed at the service.