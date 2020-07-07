Sandra Schultz

WISNER — Services for Sandra (Mrs. Elder) Schultz, 82, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.
WAYNE — Services for Thelma A. Moeller, 75, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pender.
NORFOLK — Services for Turena L. Bauer, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Mid Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
NIOBRARA — Services for Robert Hawk, 49, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Monday, July 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
SPRINGVIEW — Private services for Dixie L. (Boyd) Worth, 78, Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at New Hope Community Church in Springview. Public burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
WAYNE — Services for Bonnie L. Frevert, 90, Winside, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Sharon K. Hendrix, 78, Hutchinson, Kan., will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Suzann K. O’Banion, 56, Meadow Grove, will be at a later date.