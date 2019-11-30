Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.

* WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

&&

Sandra Schroeder

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sandra Schroeder, 53, of Norfolk will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is assisting with arrangements.

She died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Linda Lieb

ORCHARD — Services for Linda F. Lieb, 75, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec 2, at Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard. Burial will be in the Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center.

Willis Miller

AINSWORTH — Services for Willis F. Miller, 88, of Bassett will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 10:30 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. A 1:30 p.m., burial with military honors, will follow in the Jordan Valley Cemetery near Burton, Neb. Visitations will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., at the…

Teresa Otto

HUMPHREY — Services for Teresa (Ternus) Otto, 69, Lincoln, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.

Mary Gall

HOWELLS — Mass of Christian Burial for Mary (Mrs. Larry) Gall, 64, of Howells will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the St. John’s Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. …

Otto Froendt

COLERIDGE — Services for Otto George “Tip” Froendt, 88, of Omaha, will be on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Coleridge American Legion Post 114 and the American Legion Riders.

Marjorie R. Kathol

HARTINGTON — Marjorie R. Kathol, 86, of Hartington, died on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Mary Truman

NORFOLK — Services for Mary Truman, 91, of Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Home for Funerals Chapel. Burial will be at a later date. She died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at…

Mary Ann Hladovcak

NELIGH — Services for Mary Ann C. Hladovcak, 87, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

