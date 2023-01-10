RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. “Sandie” (Cushman) Sauser, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday also at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Sandra Sauser died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1941-2023
Sandie was born on Oct. 15, 1941, in Sioux City to Egbert L. “Jack” and Joan A. (Kennedy) Cushman. She graduated from Central High School/Castle on the Hill in Sioux City in 1959 and then attended Stewart Beauty School.
While attending beauty school, Sandie met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Sauser, while on a blind date in 1960. The couple were married on Sept. 16, 1961, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Sioux City. They were blessed with three wonderful daughters.
Sandie worked beside Bob on the family dairy farm. She also loved being an Avon representative for many years. Sandie was known for her potato salad and loved cooking for her family. One of Sandie’s greatest joys was being surrounded by her family.
Sandie was a member of the Christian Mothers Association and the St. Jane Frances PCCW Committee.
Sandie is survived by Bob, her spouse of 61 years; daughters Kristie (Keevin) Arens of Hartington, Beckie (Steve) Lechtenberg of Norfolk, Dottie (Tom) Schmit of Osmond; three grandchildren, Teresa (Andy) O’Brien, Dylan Schmit and Bailey Schmit; three great-granddaughters, Emerson, Finley and Remi; brother Ron (Carol) Cushman of Minnesota; sisters-in-law Shirley Kuchta, Lenie Wiechelman and Sharon Sherer; and many nieces and nephews.
Sandie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Joan; her in-laws, Nick and Dorothy Sauser; and brothers-in-law Lawrence Kuchta and Robert Wiechelman.
Casketbearers will be Dylan Schmit, Bailey Schmit, Teresa O’Brien, Andy O’Brien, Jim Kuchta, Larry Kuchta and Rick Troyer.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.