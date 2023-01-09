 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandra Sauser

RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. “Sandie” (Cushman) Sauser, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday also at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Sandra Sauser died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Larry Cleary

Larry Cleary

O’NEILL — Services for Larry D. Cleary, 81, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Bernard Bartlett

Bernard Bartlett

NORFOLK — Services for Bernard M. Bartlett, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Sherilyn Skeels

Sherilyn Skeels

NORFOLK — Services for Sherilyn M. “Sheri” Skeels, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Rocky Wilson

Rocky Wilson

NIOBRARA — Services for Rocky Wilson, 67, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Rocky Wilson died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his residence.

Vivian Pieper

Vivian Pieper

PLAINVIEW — Private graveside services for Vivian J. Pieper, 71, Plainview, will be Monday, Jan. 9, at Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview. Services will take place at a later date.

Paul Hughes

Paul Hughes

NORFOLK — Services for Paul A. Hughes, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Paul Hughes died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.

Sandy Hawk

Sandy Hawk

WEST POINT — Services for Sandy Hawk, 54, Beemer, were Saturday, Jan. 7, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Burial was in the Wisner Cemetery.

Steven Schuller

Steven Schuller

MADISON — Services for Steven L. “Skin” Schuller, 70, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644.

Rocky Wilson

Rocky Wilson

NIOBRARA — Services for Rocky Wilson, 67, Lynch, will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara