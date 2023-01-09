RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. “Sandie” (Cushman) Sauser, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday also at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Sandra Sauser died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.