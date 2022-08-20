 Skip to main content
Sandra Orender

Sandra Orender

Sandra Orender obit

 Courtesy

ALBION — Services for Sandra F. Orender, 70, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church rural Albion, with vicar Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Burial will be in South Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion

Sandra Orender died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, Iowa.

1952-2022

Sandra Faye was born on March 25, 1952, to Iver G. and Darlene (Claus) Bygland in Lincoln. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church (South Branch) in rural Albion. She attended rural grade school at District 57 through the eighth grade and then graduated from Albion High School in 1970. She attended Northeast Community College receiving her LPN degree. Following college, she worked at Clarkson hospital in Omaha, the Schuyler hospital, and the Schuyler packing plant until returning to school in 1982 to obtain her associate degree in nursing from the College of Saint Mary. Following graduation, she worked in Omaha and North Platte in surgical oncology and later medical auditing. She continued her education taking night classes in North Platte working toward her bachelor’s in nursing degree.

On Sept. 14, 1991, Sandy was united in marriage to Doug Orender at Zion Lutheran Church in North Platte. In 1992, she was diagnosed with MS. She retired in 2007 and moved back to Albion to be closer to family and friends. She helped start The Gift of Hope, a nonprofit organization, in North Platte to help cancer patients with the cost of treatment and help them get supplies. In later years, Sandy enjoyed volunteering at the Food Pantry in Albion. She also was involved in church activities.

Sandy loved antiques and craft shows, crafting, baking and any outdoor activities. She especially enjoyed shopping with her mom in furniture and interior design stores. She loved decorating her own home for each season and holiday. Most of all, Sandy was the best aunt, always buying candy and presents for each holiday for her nieces and nephews and more recently great-nieces and nephews.

Sandy is survived by her spouse, Doug of Albion; her furry friends (Sam, Izzy; and Piper); father Iver G. Bygland of Albion; three brothers, Steve (Lynn) Bygland of Albion, Greg (Ginger) Bygland of Albion, Jim (Connie) Bygland of Tulsa, Okla.; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene Bygland; an infant sister, Susan Kaye; and grandparents John and Isabelle Clause and Iver S. and Tillie Bygland.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

