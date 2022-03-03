NORFOLK — Services for Sandra McNeill, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Pierce. Sandra McNeill died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Family graveside services for Henry J. Urich, 87, of Pierce will take place at a later date at Pawnee City Cemetery. Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Marion “Jean” Woockman, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Euveda Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Euveda Fay Brown died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Mackeprang, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996,…
HARTINGTON — Services for Cecil Hintz, 50, Belden, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Cecil Hintz died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence after a battle with cancer.
SPENCER — Services for Patricia “Pat” Nolan, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.
STANTON — Services for Robert A. Padilla, 64, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.
O’NEILL — Services for Brenda F. Prill, 82, Atkinson, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will officiate. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Page Cemetery in Page.